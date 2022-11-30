Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin dies at age 96

Jiang reportedly died of leukemia, multiple organ failure in Shanghai

  201
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 16:57
Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin gestures during the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, Nov. 8, 2012.

Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin gestures during the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, Nov. 8, 2012. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin (江澤民) died in Shanghai on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at the age of 96.

According to Chinese state-run mouthpiece Xinhua, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission issued a "Letter for the Whole Party, Whole Army, and People of All Nationalities in the Country" on Nov. 30.

The letter proclaimed that "with profound grief to the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups that our beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin died of leukemia and multiple organ failure after all medical treatments had failed."

According to the letter, Jiang died in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the age of 96.
Jiang Zemin
CCP
Chinese chairman
Chinese leader

RELATED ARTICLES

Hangzhou crowd cheers after driver plays 'Do you hear the people sing?'
Hangzhou crowd cheers after driver plays 'Do you hear the people sing?'
2022/11/29 16:41
Shanghai man arrested while protesting with flowers
Shanghai man arrested while protesting with flowers
2022/11/28 18:49
Video shows Shanghai protestors call for Xi Jinping to step down
Video shows Shanghai protestors call for Xi Jinping to step down
2022/11/28 13:48
Chinese dissident foils CCP 'overseas police' operation in Netherlands
Chinese dissident foils CCP 'overseas police' operation in Netherlands
2022/11/11 15:57
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns of Chinese military expansion
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns of Chinese military expansion
2022/11/09 15:09