Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin dies at age 96

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin (江澤民) died in Shanghai on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at the age of 96.

According to Chinese state-run mouthpiece Xinhua, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission issued a "Letter for the Whole Party, Whole Army, and People of All Nationalities in the Country" on Nov. 30.

The letter proclaimed that "with profound grief to the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups that our beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin died of leukemia and multiple organ failure after all medical treatments had failed."

According to the letter, Jiang died in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the age of 96.