Yahoo announces 'Taiwan's top 10 must-see attractions,' with Alishan at number one

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yahoo on Wednesday (Nov. 30) announced its list of "Taiwan's top 10 must-visit attractions" and "Taiwan's top 10 beautiful trails" based on the ranking of the keyword search volume from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15 this year.

Yahoo issued a press release stating that due to the impact of the epidemic, Taiwanese people have preferred to spend time relaxing in nature, a trend that is reflected by this year’s listing of "Taiwan's top 10 must-visit attractions." Outlying islands account for four of the top 10 attractions.

The top 10 must-visit attractions listed in order of popularity are Alishan, Xiaoliuqiu, Smangus, Penghu, Hehuanshan, Beitou Hot Spring, Orchid Island, Kenting, Yangmingshan, and Green Island.

Historic trails account for nearly half of Yahoo’s "Taiwan's top 10 beautiful trails," with the Zhuilu Ancient Trail in Taroko National Park topping the list. In order of popularity, the other nine are the Caoling Historic Trail, the Tefuye Historic Trail, the Alanyi Historic Trail, the Linmei Shipan Trail, the Dakeng Hiking Trails, the Baiyang Trail, the Bitou Cape Trail, the Walami Trail, and the Jianqing Historic Trail.