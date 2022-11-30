Taiwan welcomes South Korean president’s defense of Taiwan-China status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s firm opposition to any attempt at unilateral change in the status quo mentioned during a Nov. 28 interview with Reuters.

The South Korean leader also said any dispute in the Taiwan Strait should be resolved by following international norms and rules, the report said. In the event of a conflict, Seoul would consider the “overall security situation” before deciding on a role for its troops or for U.S. military stationed in South Korea, but its priority would be to look out for North Korean military attempts to take advantage of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Yoon told Reuters.

MOFA said it approved of and welcomed the president’s remarks related to Taiwan. Since a summit with the U.S. in May 2021, South Korea had mentioned the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait several times on the international stage, the ministry noted.

MOFA also mentioned that Taiwan and South Korea were important members of the Indo-Pacific community, with both facing threats of military force from dictatorial regimes.