Endpoint Security Market Size and Growth Report Analysis by Share, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2020-2025

Astute Analytica's recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Endpoint Security Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report's purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly. The global endpoint security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

AhnLab, Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., Bitdefender, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Cylance Inc., ESET, FireEye Inc., Fortinet, Inc., F-Secure, IBM Corporation, McAfee, Inc., Kaspersky Lab., Microsoft Corporation, Panda Security, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., VIPRE Security, and Webroot Inc. among others are included in the research study of the global endpoint security market.

The Endpoint Security Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market's historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players' market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry's total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Type:
- Web Security
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Software
- Antivirus/ antimalware
- Endpoint application control
- Encryption Technologies
- Mobile device security
- Intrusion prevention
- Firewall
- Services
- Maintenance and Updates
- Managed Service
- Training and Consulting
- On-Premise
- Cloud
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Education
- Others