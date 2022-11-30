Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Lithium-ion Battery Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Lithium-ion Battery Market . Report Ocean, revealed that the global lithium-ion battery market was worth around USD 41 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, thereby surpassing USD 89.7 billion by 2028.

The leading market players of the lithium-ion battery market are LG Chem Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI, BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems LLC, Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Saft, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Blue Energy Limited, BAK Group, Valence Technology, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Material (Cathode Material, Anode Materials, Electrolyte Material, Separator Materials, Current Collector Materials, Other Materials)

By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA))

By Product (Cells, Battery Packs)

By Capacity (0 To 3,000 MAH, 3,000 To 10,000 MAH, 10,000 To 60,000 MAH, 60,000 MAH And Above)

By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical, Industrial, Power, Telecommunications)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

