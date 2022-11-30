EVA Air plane slides into snow at Vancouver airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers on an EVA Air flight from Taipei to Vancouver became stranded on the plane when it slid off a taxiway and became stuck in a snow drift on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), EVA Air Flight BR10 took off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport bound for Vancouver. According to EVA Air, the plane, a 777-300ER carrying 250 adults and three infants, landed safely at 6:42 p.m. local time that evening.

However, due to heavy snowfall, when the aircraft was turning on the taxiway, the landing gear under the plane's nose slid out of control and the plane slipped into a snowbank.

After being stranded on the plane for three hours, airport firefighters enabled passengers to deplane and board shuttle buses back to the terminal. The ground crew then gradually moved the aircraft back onto the taxiway.



Nose gear stuck in snow off edge of taxiway. (Twitter, Justin Nomura aka @VanCity_J_NO photo)

EVA Air stated that as a result of the incident, Flight BR09 from Vancouver to Taipei slated to take off on Wednesday (Nov. 30) would suffer a 12-hour delay. The company pledged to assist passengers in changing their tickets or switching to other carriers based on their needs.

No passengers or crew were injured, and the aircraft is not believed to have suffered any damage from the accident. The airline stated that it was "deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused by this unusual incident."

Ok so heres what happening at YVR tonight thanks to my pilot buddy. Eva Air Triple 7 off the taxiway in snow. Apparently like 120 degree turn at higher speed. Poor design so landing other runway and busy. #aviation #AvGeek #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/aDiX6f8YIA — Justin Nomura aka @VanCity_J_NO (@Justin_Nomura_) November 30, 2022