Taiwan adds 17,668 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,668 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Nov. 30), with 59 imported cases and 37 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 1% from the same day last week. Meanwhile, the third shipment of the Moderna Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is said to arrive in Taiwan later that day.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,952 males and 9,701 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,817 cases, 2,408 in Taichung City, 2,082 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,020 in Taoyuan City, 1,615 in Taipei City, 1,439 in Tainan City, 931 in Changhua County, 589 in Hsinchu County, 558 in Pingtung County, 519 in Hsinchu City, 514 in Miaoli County, 424 in Yunlin County, 314 in Chiayi County, 283 in Nantou County, 259 in Yilan County, 230 in Hualien County, 217 in Keelung City, 213 in Chiayi City, 123 in Taitung County, 69 in Kinmen County, 37 in Penghu County, and seven in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 59 imported cases included 29 males and 30 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths included 24 males and 13 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 35 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 28 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,313,366 cases, of which 8,275,594 were local and 37,718 were imported. So far, 14,334 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.