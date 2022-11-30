Alexa
KMT calls for resumption of direct links between Taiwan outer islands and China

DPP says decision depends on staffing levels on Chinese side

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 14:44
The Chinese city of Xiamen viewed from Taiwan's Kinmen County. 

The Chinese city of Xiamen viewed from Taiwan's Kinmen County.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The resumption of direct transportation links between Taiwan’s outlying islands and the Chinese province of Fujian depends on the level of preparation by China, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said Wednesday (Nov. 30).

The Kuomintang (KMT) said at a news conference that the island of Kinmen had lost NT$7 billion ($227 million) in income from tourism due to the suspension of the links during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition called on the government to resume the ferry services before January’s Lunar New Year holiday to make it easier for Taiwanese living in China to return home, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The lawmakers added that as the borders had been opened since Oct. 13, the local elections are over, and the outdoor mask mandate ends Thursday (Dec. 1), there is no reason to delay the links.

DPP legislators responded by saying the government was not opposed to the resumption of transportation services. Progress on the issue depended on the state of bilateral relations and the pandemic, and on the level of preparations by the Chinese side regarding personnel, the lawmakers said.

The managing of the transportation links resulted from talks between Taiwan and China, with private operators proceeding according to agreements reached between the negotiators, DPP legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said.
Taiwan-China relations
Taiwan-China travel
Kinmen
Matsu
DPP
KMT

