Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market size is growing at a (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market size was US$ 4,960.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 8,126.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for healthcare services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

COVID-19 Impact:

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.’

Segmental Analysis:

Segmentation Overview

By Measuring Parameters

Oxygen

Blood Pressure

Temperature

ECG

Carbon dioxide

Respiratory

Heart Rate

Blood Glucose

Cardiac output

Others

By Application

Intensive Care

Veterinary

Ambulatory

Emergency

Clinical

Transport

Anesthesia

Others

By Form Factor

Portable Handheld Wearable

Compact (Tabletop)

Modular

Floor standing

Tunnel

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Veterinary Clinics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



