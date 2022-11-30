Bruins' NHL-record season-opening home win streak at 13

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.

Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games.

FLYERS 3, ISLANDERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and Philadelphia snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months.

Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

Last season, the Flyers became the first team in NHL history to have a pair of 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of a season. They lost 10 straight from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8 before setting a franchise record with 13 consecutive defeats between Dec. 30 and Jan. 25. The first skid cost coach Alain Vigneault his job, the second one came with interim coach Mike Yeo in charge.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift Carolina past Pittsburgh.

The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation, but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a weird carom led to a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season.

Andrei Svechnikov and Marine Necas also scored for Carolina. Pytor Kochetkov stopped 30 shots as the Hurricanes won their second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots. The Penguins played without top defenseman Kris Letang, scratched just before puck drop due to illness.

Pittsburgh has lost two straight — both at home — following a 7-1-1 stretch.

SHARKS 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for his first shutout for San Jose in a win over Montreal.

Tomas Hertl scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored as the Sharks opened a four-game set against Eastern Conference teams by snapping a three-game losing streak.

Kahkonen, re-signed in the summer after playing 36 games last season for Minnesota and San Jose, had allowed four or more goals in four of his last five games. Filling in for injured starter James Reimer, Kahkonen recorded his first shutout since March 16, 2021.

Jake Allen made 20 saves for Montreal, which was 0 for 6 on the power play against San Jose’s league-leading penalty kill unit.

