Houston debuts at No. 1 by beating Norfolk State 100-52

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 Tuesday night in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years.

Sasser finished 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from behind the arc in Houston’s win over Kent State on Saturday.

Houston (7-0) was 17 of 33 on 3s, including 10 of 18 in the first half. The Cougars went on a 42-7 first-half run.

Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 11 assists, J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and Ja’Vier Francis had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Kris Bankston scored 14 points and Cahiem Brown added 11 points for Norfolk State (5-3).

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Illinois thumped Syracuse.

Illinois (6-1) hit six of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send the Orange (3-4) home with their third straight loss.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting for the Illini. All of his makes were 3s. RJ Melendez scored 15 points.

Jesse Edwards had nine points and 17 rebounds to lead Syracuse, and Judah Mintz also scored nine.

Hawkins sent a lively crowd into a frenzy by securing his 10th rebound to complete the triple-double with 1:34 to go and Illinois up 68-44.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead Kentucky past Bellarmine.

Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away.

Curt Hopf led Bellarmine (2-6) with 15 points.

NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and run away from Louisville.

The Terrapins (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don Carey sank the first of two from long range during the 15-6 surge that featured two 3s from Scott and one from Hakim Hart.

Maryland shot 50% overall while posting its seventh consecutive double-digit win under new coach Kevin Willard.

El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals (0-7), whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games.

