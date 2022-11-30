Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Temperature may dip to 13 C in north Taiwan

Another blast of cold air expected to arrive on Monday

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 11:18
Temperatures in the north will reach 13 C at the lowest from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Temperatures in the north will reach 13 C at the lowest from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan will fall to 13 degrees Celsius between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning (Nov. 30-Dec.1) as a cold air mass approaches the island.

The northeasterly winds will weaken from Saturday (Dec. 3) and that will be followed by another blast of cold air next Monday (Dec. 5). Occasional precipitation is expected in the north and the east over the weekend despite the rise in the minimum temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said in his weather column that, based on the model of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), temperatures in the northern region of the country would reach 13 C at the lowest from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. The minimum temperatures could reach 18 C in the center, 19 in the south, and 16 in the east. The daytime high on Thursday could reach 21 C in the north, 27 in the center, 29 in the south, and 27 in the east.

Cool air will weaken from Saturday (Dec. 3), with mostly sunny and warm weather across Taiwan. Occasional rainfall is expected in northern and eastern parts of the country.
weather
forecast
mercury

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Bank governor sees inflation under control
Taiwan Central Bank governor sees inflation under control
2022/11/29 17:36
Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
2022/11/28 21:18
Sunny and warm weather across Taiwan until Tuesday night
Sunny and warm weather across Taiwan until Tuesday night
2022/11/27 21:12
Decent voting weather, mostly sunny early next week in Taiwan
Decent voting weather, mostly sunny early next week in Taiwan
2022/11/26 13:15
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research pessimistic about economy
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research pessimistic about economy
2022/11/25 16:01