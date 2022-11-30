Temperature may dip to 13 C in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan will fall to 13 degrees Celsius between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning (Nov. 30-Dec.1) as a cold air mass approaches the island.

The northeasterly winds will weaken from Saturday (Dec. 3) and that will be followed by another blast of cold air next Monday (Dec. 5). Occasional precipitation is expected in the north and the east over the weekend despite the rise in the minimum temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said in his weather column that, based on the model of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), temperatures in the northern region of the country would reach 13 C at the lowest from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. The minimum temperatures could reach 18 C in the center, 19 in the south, and 16 in the east. The daytime high on Thursday could reach 21 C in the north, 27 in the center, 29 in the south, and 27 in the east.

Cool air will weaken from Saturday (Dec. 3), with mostly sunny and warm weather across Taiwan. Occasional rainfall is expected in northern and eastern parts of the country.