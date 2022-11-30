Carousell Group, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade

Carousell Group users from 8 countries, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, extended the life cycle of over 33.9 million used electronics, equivalent to over 10,000 times the height of the Landmark 81 building.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 -In 2022, Cho Tot cooperated with UNDP and ISPONRE to launch the art exhibition "New lease of the second-hand" with all artworks made from 100% secondhand items to raise awareness of the environmental benefits of reusing and circular consumption. Beside that, Cho Tot encouraged more Vietnamese to start buying and selling secondhand with the project "One second-hand item, one tree for sustainable livelihoods". In this campaign, when users buy or sell a secondhand item, they also contribute a Bat Do bamboo shoot seedling on their behalf to help create sustainable livelihoods for ethnic minorities in Tan Xuan commune, Son La province, Vietnam.The Carousell Recommerce Index (10th anniversary edition) is available for download on http://press.carousell.com/carousell-green Hashtag: #CarousellGroup

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.





About Cho Tot

Cho Tot (www.chotot.com) is part of Carousell Group. With more than 50 million visits per month, Cho Tot is the leading online classifieds site in Vietnam with a wide range of products: Property (Cho Tot Nhà), Vehicle (Cho Tot Xe), Electronics, Blue Collar Jobs (Việc Làm Tốt), Pets, Home Appliances etc. Visit here for more information.

