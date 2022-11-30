Carousell Group, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade

Carousell Group users from 8 countries, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, extended the life cycle of over 33.9 million used electronics, equivalent to over 10,000 times the height of the Landmark 81 building.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia Carousell Group released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.
Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, including both new and used in condition. The report covers data from 9 of Carousell Group's family of brands across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets — Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, One Shift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash.
Since its inception in 2012 as a mobile-first app to make selling and buying underutilized items easier, Carousell has grown from a C2C classifieds marketplace into a multi-category platform for secondhand goods in Greater Southeast Asia. To accelerate the next decade of re-commerce, the Group has been working on additional capabilities to offer more features and services to users that make buying secondhand items as trusted and convenient as buying brand new items.
Over the past decade, the Group's users have extended the life cycle of millions of items, including: 76.8 million fashion items; 33.9 million electronics; 26.6 million hobby items and toys; 11.1 million home items and furniture; and 10.6 million babies & kids items.
To further illustrate the impact, the number of used fashion listings can provide outfits for 70% of the Vietnamese population. Additionally, assuming all used electronics listed are iPhone Xs, the height when stacked together is the equivalent of over 10,000 the Landmark 81 building
The report also highlighted key trends in each market, specifically for Vietnam
● Top 3 most popular categories to sell secondhand items are Electronics, Home & Furniture, Motorcycles.
● Top 3 most popular secondhand category to browse are Motorcycles, Electronics, Home & Furniture
● All-time top 3 most searched keywords for secondhand items: Speaker, Laptop, TV
Hoang Thi Minh Ngoc, CGO of Cho Tot - Carousell in Vietnam, said, "Launched in Vietnam in 2013, Cho Tot is the leading Recommerce platform in Vietnam with more than 10 million monthly users buying and selling in 60 categories. Every month, with more than 1 million used-items listed for reselling, Cho Tot users help reduce hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 released into the environment by limiting the exploitation of new production. To make second-hand shopping the first choice in Vietnam, Cho Tot has been constantly striving to provide a convenient recommerce shopping experience for Vietnamese and inspire them to actively buy and sell their pre-loved items as a responsible lifestyle towards sustainable development."
In 2022, Cho Tot cooperated with UNDP and ISPONRE to launch the art exhibition "New lease of the second-hand" with all artworks made from 100% secondhand items to raise awareness of the environmental benefits of reusing and circular consumption. Beside that, Cho Tot encouraged more Vietnamese to start buying and selling secondhand with the project "One second-hand item, one tree for sustainable livelihoods". In this campaign, when users buy or sell a secondhand item, they also contribute a Bat Do bamboo shoot seedling on their behalf to help create sustainable livelihoods for ethnic minorities in Tan Xuan commune, Son La province, Vietnam.
The Carousell Recommerce Index (10th anniversary edition) is available for download on http://press.carousell.com/carousell-green
About Carousell Group
Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.
About Cho Tot
Cho Tot (www.chotot.com) is part of Carousell Group. With more than 50 million visits per month, Cho Tot is the leading online classifieds site in Vietnam with a wide range of products: Property (Cho Tot Nhà), Vehicle (Cho Tot Xe), Electronics, Blue Collar Jobs (Việc Làm Tốt), Pets, Home Appliances etc. Visit here for more information.