Carousell Group’s users have sold the equivalent of over 2,000 Mount Bromo’s height in used electronics

Over the past decade, the Group's users have extended the life cycle of millions of items, including: 76.8 million fashion items; 33.9 million electronics; 26.6 million hobby items and toys; 11.1 million home items and furniture; and 10.6 million babies & kids items.



To further illustrate the impact, assuming all used electronics listed are iPhone Xs, the height when stacked together is the equivalent of over 2,000 Mount Bromos!



The report also highlighted key trends for Indonesia:



Most popular categories to sell secondhand items: Fashion, Babies & Kids, Health & Beauty

Most popular secondhand category to browse: Fashion, Electronics, Health & Beauty

Most searched keywords for secondhand items: Zara, H&M, Uniqlo

Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, including both new and used in condition. Since its inception in 2012 as a mobile-first app to make selling and buying underutilised items easier, Carousell has grown into a multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia. To accelerate the next decade of recommerce, the Group has been working on additional capabilities to offer more features and services to users that make buying secondhand items as trusted and convenient as buying brand new items.

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India.



