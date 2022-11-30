Fast Fashion brands Zara and Uniqlo topped Carousell Philippines’ most-searched for secondhand items

Carousell Group reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade in 10th anniversary report

Top 3 most popular categories to sell secondhand items are Fashion, Hobbies & Toys, Babies & Kids

Top 3 most popular secondhand category to browse are Fashion, Hobbies & Toys, Electronics

All-time top 3 most-searched keywords for secondhand items: Zara, Uniqlo and iPhone

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asiareleased the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.Over the past decade, Carousell Group's users have extended the life cycle of millions of items, including: 76.8 million fashion items; 33.9 million electronics; 26.6 million hobby items and toys; 11.1 million home items and furniture; and 10.6 million babies & kids items.To further illustrate the impact, the number of used fashion listings can provide 70% of the population in the Philippines with an outfit. Additionally, assuming all used electronics listed are iPhone Xs, the height when stacked together is the equivalent of over 1600 times the height of Mount Pulag.The report also highlighted key trends in each market, specifically for the Philippines:Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, including both new and used in condition. The report covers data from 9 of Carousell Group's family of brands across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets — Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, One Shift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash.Since its inception in 2012 as a mobile-first app to make selling and buying underutilised items easier, Carousell has grown from a C2C classifieds marketplace into a multi-category platform for secondhand goods in Greater Southeast Asia. To accelerate the next decade of recommerce, the Group has been working on additional capabilities to offer more features and services to users that make buying secondhand items as trusted and convenient as buying brand new items.Djon Nacario, General Manager, Carousell Philippines, said, "As Philippines slowly recovers from the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, we see more and more consumers considering and buying secondhand as their first choice. The Carousell Recommerce Index serves as a crucial guide to help us better understand the fast-changing consumer behaviors in the post-Covid era, and how we can explore developing additional features to help improve the marketplace experience, and provide even more frictionless ways to drive recommerce growth."The Carousell Recommerce Index (10th anniversary edition) is available for download on http://press.carousell.com/carousell-green Hashtag: #CarousellGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.



