BTS merchandise amongst Malaysians’ most-searched keywords for secondhand items, Carousell Group’s Recommerce Index reveals

Carousell Group reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade in 10th anniversary report

Top 3 most popular categories to sell secondhand items are Fashion, Electronics, Cars

Top 3 most popular secondhand category to browse are Fashion, Cars, Hobbies & Toys

All-time top 3 most searched keywords for secondhand items: IKEA, BTS and Nike

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan,released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.Over the past decade, the Group's users have extended the life cycle of millions of items, including: 76.8 million fashion items; 33.9 million electronics; 26.6 million hobby items and toys; 11.1 million home items and furniture; and 10.6 million babies & kids items.In Malaysia, Carousell Group stands out as a dominant player in the recommerce industry, with 46% of study's respondents in the country saying they buy and sell secondhand on the Group's platforms. To further illustrate the impact, assuming all used electronics listed are iPhone Xs, the height when stacked together is the equivalent of over 10,000 times the height of the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia.The report also highlighted key trends in each market, specifically for Carousell Malaysia and Mudah.my:Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, including both new and used in condition. The report covers data from 9 of Carousell Group's family of brands across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets — Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, One Shift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash.Since its inception in 2012 as a mobile-first app to make selling and buying underutilised items easier, Carousell has grown from a C2C classifieds marketplace into a multi-category platform for secondhand goods in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. To accelerate the next decade of recommerce, the Group has been working on additional capabilities to offer more features and services to users that make buying secondhand items as trusted and convenient as buying brand new items.Commenting on the release of the Carousell Recommerce Index 2022 Report, Lucas Ngoo Co-founder, Carousell Group, said: "This year's report, which is also our 10Anniversary edition, serves as a crucial guide to help us better understand consumer behaviour in the post COVID-19 era. This will help us to keep up with the changing trends in the country so that we can continue to drive recommerce growth.""As a group founded on a mission to address the problem of overconsumption through technology, we are proud that our platforms have enabled millions of preloved and underused items over the years find new homes and purpose, thus reducing waste to protect our environment, while providing value to buyers and side income to sellers. We endeavour to continue with this mission to promote a sustainable and circular economy in Malaysia," he added.The Carousell Recommerce Index (10th anniversary edition) is available for download on http://press.carousell.com/carousell-green Hashtag: #CarousellGroup

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.



