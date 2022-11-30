New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 3rd ODI against India

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the third one-day international against India at Hagley Oval.

The toss was delayed for 15 minutes while the covers were removed after light rain but the match is threatened by heavier rain forecast later in the day.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Auckland by seven wickets. The second match at Hamilton was washed out without a result as was one of three Twenty20 internationals between the teams.

New Zealand made only one change to its lineup, naming fast bowler Adam Milne in place of allrounder Michael Bracewell.

India named an unchanged lineup.

___

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Shahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports