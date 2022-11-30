Alexa
Daughter of Chinese activist in Taipei holds up white paper to support 'A4 Revolution'

Geng Ge, daughter of Chinese human rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng, holds up white sheet to support protests in China

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 10:29
Geng Ge holds up white sheet in Taipei to support "A4 Revolution." (Geng Ge photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After dozens of people rallied in support of the "A4 Revolution" (白紙革命), a protest against censorship and restrictive government policies in China, in Taipei's Liberty Square on Sunday (Nov. 27), a young woman born in China spoke out in Taipei's East District on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The woman, Geng Ge (耿格), the daughter of Chinese human rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng (高智晟), told Rti that during the Tienanmen Square protests when a young man was asked why he was going to march in Tiananmen Square, he famously replied, "Why? I think it's my duty."

She said she was very grateful to the man who staged the Beijing Sitong Bridge protest in October, as he lit a spark that has since blossomed all over China.

Gao is a well-known human rights lawyer and dissident in China. He has written to Chinese officials many times, demanding the illegal treatment of Falun Gong and other groups be put to an end.

Since 2006, he has been subjected to a series of death threats, harassment, and arrests by Chinese authorities. While under house arrest in his hometown in northern Shaanxi Province, Gao secretly documented the communist party's kidnapping and torture tactics and predicted the party's fall.

In 2016, his book, "2017, Rise up China" (2017年，起來中國) was published in Taiwan. His whereabouts are currently unknown since his family alleges he was kidnapped by the Chinese Communist Party authorities in 2017.

Geng Ge holds up blank sheet of paper. (Geng Ge photo)
