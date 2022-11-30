Empire Energy 'leading development of the Beetaloo Basin'

Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 30 November 2022 -







Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) managing director Alex Underwood tells Proactive that successful drilling of the Carpentaria-3H well demonstrates that their team continues to lead the development of the Beetaloo Basin. He says the final cost of drilling and casing this latest well is likely to be lower than the cost of Empire's first horizontal well, Carpentaria-2H, despite having double the length of horizontal section within the target Velkerri-B shale section.

