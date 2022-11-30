Emyria delighted to be accepted into prestigious US pain initiative

Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 30 November 2022 -







Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) Michael Winlo tells Proactive the company has been accepted into the US National Institute of Health's (NIH) Preclinical Screening Platform for Pain program. The NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) — also the leading funder of neurological research in the US — will run the study as part of a broader initiative to stem the opioid public health crisis.

