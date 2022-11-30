Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

13 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships detected around Taiwan

Fighter jets and drones intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 09:45
Shenyang J-11. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)

Shenyang J-11. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including three warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from Tuesday to Wednesday (Nov. 29-30).

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the MND said that 13 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, three had penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The aircraft included one Guizhou BZK-007 reconnaissance drone and two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets. The drone flew just off the southwest corner of the median line, while the fighter jets circled in the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

13 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships detected around Taiwan
Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft in ADIZ. (MND image)
ADIZ
median line
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusions
Taiwan ADIZ
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare
PLAAF
Chinese warplanes
Chinese warships

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/29 10:38
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/28 10:32
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/27 13:00
Taiwan tracks 11 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
Taiwan tracks 11 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
2022/11/26 15:02
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/25 11:03