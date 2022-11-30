13 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships detected around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including three warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from Tuesday to Wednesday (Nov. 29-30).

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the MND said that 13 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, three had penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The aircraft included one Guizhou BZK-007 reconnaissance drone and two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets. The drone flew just off the southwest corner of the median line, while the fighter jets circled in the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft in ADIZ. (MND image)