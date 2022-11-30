First issue in Tokyo! FARMER BOB Cooperates with Atmos to Sell NEW 300% BOB

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - On November 25th, FARMER BOB, an internationally renowned trend IP, made a surprise appearance at Tokyo Comic Con 2022. 300% American Football Player BOB debuted on the spot, and overseas fans rushed to purchase enthusiastically. This time, FARMER BOB collaborated with a well-known Japanese fashion unit atmos, and once again achieved a cross-border integration of trend circle.





In terms of the design, the 300% American Football Player BOB features a distinctive style, which fully demonstrates the ultimate charm of the fearless spirit of American Football Player and BOB's firm self-attitude towards fashion. As the world’s largest comic exhibition brand, Tokyo Comic Con provides an international stage for FARMER BOB’s overseas sales. In cooperation with the famous Japanese fashion unit atmos, FARMER BOB has attracted significant international attention since its debut.



The internationally renowned trend IP FARMER BOB, created by a well-known art trend brand Finding Unicorn, insists on innovation and has cooperated with Maserati, Hiroto Okubo, atmos, and other internationally renowned brands, which fully demonstrate the plasticity and extensibility of IP. The successful launch of the IP in Tokyo fully reflects the international influence of FARMER BOB, as well as the recognition and love of fans for the IP.





