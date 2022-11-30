Critical Resources fully funded for 2023 Canadian drilling plans

Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 30 November 2022 -







Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR | FRA:9S70) managing director Alex Cheeseman tells Proactive they're raising A$6.7 million at a significant premium thanks to a flow-through share provision under Canadian tax law. The flow-through shares — which will immediately be sold on to institutional and sophisticated investors under a block trade agreement — will be placed at A$0.08 per share, a 45% premium to CRR's last close price.

