World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2022/11/30 04:01
Through Nov. 28
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|9.19
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.82
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|
|8.10
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|7.81
|5.
|Jon Rahm
|
|7.11
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.63
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|6.09
|8.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.71
|9.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.58
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.31
|11.
|Tony Finau
|
|5.08
|12.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|5.07
|13.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.90
|14.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|4.89
|15.
|Joohyung Kim
|
|4.46
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|4.14
|17.
|Billy Horschel
|
|4.03
|18.
|Cameron Young
|
|4.02
|19.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.84
|20.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.80
|21.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.75
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.54
|23.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|3.16
|24.
|Brian Harman
|
|3.13
|25.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.96
|26.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.93
|27.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.86
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.84
|29.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.78
|30.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.73
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.72
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.68
|33.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.60
|34.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.57
|35.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.53
|36.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.52
|37.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.52
|38.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.46
|39.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.45
|40.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.44
|41.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.42
|42.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.30
|43.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.28
|44.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.27
|45.
|Harold Varner III
|
|2.25
|46.
|Jason Kokrak
|
|2.20
|47.
|Kevin Na
|
|2.19
|48.
|Brooks Koepka
|
|2.17
|49.
|Daniel Berger
|
|2.12
|50.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|
|2.12