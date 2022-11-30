AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach

Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech was working on contract details with Key, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not complete and still needed final approval from both sides. ESPN was first to report Georgia Tech had focused its search on Key.

Key, 44, is a former Georgia Tech player. He had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Collins was fired on Sept. 26, two days after the Yellow Jackets’ 27-10 loss to Central Florida dropped them to 1-3.

Collins was 10-28 in his fourth season. When announcing the move with Collins, Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins.The school hired J Batt, a former deputy athletic director at Alabama, as its new athletic director on Oct. 14.

The Yellow Jackets showed improvement under Key, beating two ranked teams, Pittsburgh and North Carolina, on the road. Georgia Tech finished 5-7 overall following Saturday’s 37-14 loss at No. 1 Georgia.

