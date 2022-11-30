Alexa
Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/11/30 01:07
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty, the opening goal of his team, during the World Cup group A soccer ma...
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty, the opening goal of his team, during the World Cup group A soccer ma...

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1.

In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th.

At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.

The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.

Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup, when the team reached the quarterfinals in its tournament debut.

