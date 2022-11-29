World Cup Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
Qatar 0, Ecuador 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
Qatar 1, Senegal 3
Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 1500 GMT
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|3
|United States
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
England 6, Iran 2
United States 1, Wales 1
Wales 0, Iran 2
England 0, United States 0
Wales vs. England, 1900 GMT
Iran vs. United States, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Mexico 0, Poland 0
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Argentina 2, Mexico 0
Poland vs. Argentina, 1900 GMT
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
France 4, Australia 1
Tunisia 0, Australia 1
France 2, Denmark 1
Tunisia vs. France, 1500 GMT
Australia vs. Denmark, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|4
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|3
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
Germany 1, Japan 2
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Japan 0, Costa Rica 1
Spain 1, Germany 1
Japan vs. Spain, 1900 GMT
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
Morocco 0, Croatia 0
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Belgium 0, Morocco 2
Croatia 4, Canada 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 1500 GMT
Canada vs. Morocco, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
Brazil 1, Switzerland 0
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 1900 GMT
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
South Korea 2, Ghana 3
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
South Korea vs. Portugal, 1500 GMT
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 1500 GMT