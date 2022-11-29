Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/29 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199
Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256
N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196
New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205
Indianapolis 4 7 1 .375 190 244
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232
Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231
Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286
Pittsburgh 4 7 0 .364 194 261
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282
Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276
Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216
Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187
N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232
Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310
Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 28, Detroit 25

Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Minnesota 33, New England 26

Sunday's Games

Carolina 23, Denver 10

Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16

Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT

Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27

Miami 30, Houston 15

N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10

Washington 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT

Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10

San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0

Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.