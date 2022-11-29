THROUGH NOVEMBER 28
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|2.00
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|15
|822
|29
|2.12
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|33
|2.19
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|2.23
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|13
|785
|30
|2.29
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|963
|39
|2.43
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|16
|959
|39
|2.44
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|7
|418
|17
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|8
|486
|20
|2.47
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|2.48
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|10
|501
|21
|2.51
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|35
|2.52
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|44
|2.58
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|17
|952
|41
|2.58
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|38
|2.59
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|42
|2.60
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|8
|458
|20
|2.62
|Erik Kallgren
|Toronto
|10
|561
|25
|2.67
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|6
|356
|16
|2.70
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|8
|485
|22
|2.72
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|13
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|16
|959
|12
|4
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|17
|952
|11
|4
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|15
|822
|11
|2
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|10
|4
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|963
|10
|5
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|10
|5
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|13
|785
|10
|2
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|984
|9
|8
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|9
|3
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|16
|930
|8
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|15
|898
|8
|6
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|8
|2
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|13
|784
|8
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|7
|9
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|16
|938
|7
|6
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|15
|861
|7
|6
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|14
|802
|7
|5
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|12
|667
|7
|5
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|15
|885
|6
|5
|4
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|6
|5
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|13
|780
|6
|7
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|12
|699
|6
|3
|3
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|8
|481
|6
|1
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|6
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|431
|.935
|13
|1
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|13
|785
|30
|421
|.933
|10
|2
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|33
|460
|.933
|10
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|7
|418
|17
|217
|.927
|5
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|963
|39
|484
|.925
|10
|5
|1
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|242
|.924
|5
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|15
|822
|29
|348
|.923
|11
|2
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|16
|959
|39
|454
|.921
|12
|4
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|197
|.921
|6
|2
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|11
|641
|30
|341
|.919
|5
|5
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|10
|501
|21
|237
|.919
|3
|5
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|35
|389
|.917
|8
|2
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|9
|500
|23
|253
|.917
|4
|4
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|41
|447
|.916
|6
|5
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|464
|22
|239
|.916
|5
|3
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|15
|885
|42
|453
|.915
|6
|5
|4
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|7
|328
|16
|171
|.914
|3
|2
|1
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|12
|699
|32
|341
|.914
|6
|3
|3
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|6
|356
|16
|170
|.914
|2
|4
|0
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|8
|458
|20
|212
|.914
|3
|4
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|3
|9
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|2
|7
|9
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|963
|2
|10
|5
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|16
|959
|2
|12
|4
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|2
|10
|5
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|2
|6
|5
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|1
|10
|4
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|984
|1
|9
|8
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|17
|952
|1
|11
|4
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|16
|938
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|1
|13
|1
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|901
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|1
|8
|2
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|15
|822
|1
|11
|2
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|14
|802
|1
|7
|5
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|13
|785
|1
|10
|2
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|13
|784
|1
|8
|3
|2
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|12
|699
|1
|6
|3
|3
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|6
|360
|1
|2
|1
|3