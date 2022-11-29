All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47 Toronto 24 14 5 5 33 73 61 Tampa Bay 21 13 7 1 27 75 68 Detroit 21 11 6 4 26 68 65 Florida 22 10 8 4 24 76 75 Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73 Buffalo 22 9 12 1 19 81 79 Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 66 71

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 23 19 4 0 38 87 51 N.Y. Islanders 23 15 8 0 30 77 59 Carolina 22 11 6 5 27 61 61 Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 77 70 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 9 4 24 69 67 Washington 23 9 11 3 21 62 74 Philadelphia 22 7 10 5 19 53 74 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 23 13 6 4 30 88 66 Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 63 53 Colorado 19 12 6 1 25 68 47 Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62 St. Louis 22 11 11 0 22 63 78 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70 Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 83 63 Seattle 21 13 5 3 29 75 60 Los Angeles 24 12 9 3 27 77 81 Edmonton 22 12 10 0 24 74 78 Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 61 68 Vancouver 22 9 10 3 21 79 83 San Jose 24 7 13 4 18 72 89 Anaheim 22 6 15 1 13 58 94

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 2

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.