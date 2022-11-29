All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|19
|12
|2
|3
|2
|29
|60
|51
|Bridgeport
|18
|11
|3
|4
|0
|26
|69
|57
|Hershey
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|47
|37
|Charlotte
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|58
|58
|WB/Scranton
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|48
|38
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|45
|47
|Springfield
|19
|7
|8
|0
|4
|18
|56
|59
|Hartford
|17
|5
|7
|1
|4
|15
|41
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|62
|58
|Rochester
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|60
|61
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|6
|0
|2
|20
|68
|67
|Syracuse
|18
|7
|7
|2
|2
|18
|70
|70
|Belleville
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|65
|71
|Utica
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|39
|45
|Laval
|20
|6
|11
|3
|0
|15
|64
|79
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|69
|50
|Texas
|19
|9
|6
|2
|2
|22
|65
|58
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|53
|47
|Rockford
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|69
|61
|Grand Rapids
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|55
|73
|Iowa
|16
|6
|6
|2
|2
|16
|46
|52
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|55
|43
|Calgary
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|70
|53
|Ontario
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|52
|44
|Tucson
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|53
|San Jose
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|48
|50
|Coachella Valley
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|55
|47
|Bakersfield
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|45
|47
|Abbotsford
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|47
|57
|San Diego
|19
|6
|13
|0
|0
|12
|53
|63
|Henderson
|20
|6
|14
|0
|0
|12
|52
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.