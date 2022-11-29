All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 12 2 3 2 29 60 51 Bridgeport 18 11 3 4 0 26 69 57 Hershey 18 12 4 2 0 26 47 37 Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 58 58 WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 48 38 Lehigh Valley 16 8 6 1 1 18 45 47 Springfield 19 7 8 0 4 18 56 59 Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 58 Rochester 18 10 6 1 1 22 60 61 Cleveland 17 9 6 0 2 20 68 67 Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 70 70 Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 65 71 Utica 15 6 6 2 1 15 39 45 Laval 20 6 11 3 0 15 64 79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 17 12 5 0 0 24 69 50 Texas 19 9 6 2 2 22 65 58 Manitoba 16 9 5 2 0 20 53 47 Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 69 61 Grand Rapids 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 73 Iowa 16 6 6 2 2 16 46 52 Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 18 12 5 1 0 25 55 43 Calgary 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 53 Ontario 17 10 6 0 1 21 52 44 Tucson 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 53 San Jose 18 10 7 0 1 21 48 50 Coachella Valley 15 9 4 2 0 20 55 47 Bakersfield 16 8 7 1 0 17 45 47 Abbotsford 16 7 7 1 1 16 47 57 San Diego 19 6 13 0 0 12 53 63 Henderson 20 6 14 0 0 12 52 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.