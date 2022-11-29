Russia-Ukraine updates: G7 ministers discuss war crime probes

A delegation from Ukraine was attending a meeting of justice ministers from the G7 countries this Tuesday in Berlin to discuss improving cooperation on war crime probes.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said the aim was primarily about cooperation in securing evidence and avoiding duplication of work.

Victims who testify should not, for example, be asked to testify about their traumatic experiences more than once, he said.

Buschmann added that the meeting sent out the signal: "War crimes must not go unpunished."

Ukraine is pushing for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes, with the EU signaling it was open to the idea.

After the talks, Buschmann said attacks on the power grid also constituted a war crime, being targeted at civilians.

"Systematic destruction of the heating and electricity supply" ahead of the coldest months of the year was a "terrible war crime", Buschmann told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned the Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as "a brutal rupture of civilization."

"When infrastructure is deliberately bombed, then you wilfully accept that children, the elderly, that families should freeze to death, die from thirst and hunger," she said, speaking at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Germany holds the G7 presidency until the end of the year, and Japan will take the role over in 2023.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 29:

Air raid sirens across Ukraine

The all-clear has been sounded after air-raid sirens wailed across Ukraine for the first time this week on Tuesday.

Although Ukrainians fled the streets for bomb shelters, there were no immediate reports of major attacks away from the front.

However, officials said the threat had not necessarily lifted despite the all-clear being given.

NATO chief says Ukraine support will not waiver

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not back down in its support for Kyiv as the alliance's foreign ministers gather in Bucharest to discuss more aid for Ukraine over the winter.

In an opening address, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine could only gain acceptable terms if it were to advance on the battlefield.

"NATO will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down," Stoltenberg said.

Ministers are expected to discuss additional support following Russian attacks on the Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg said Moscow was trying to use winter as a "weapon of war against Ukraine" adding that NATO's allies and Ukraine "need to be prepared for more attacks."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said NATO was not running low on tanks it could send to Ukraine. Landsbergis said the alliance was in a position to "expand the inventory of what is being sent to Ukraine."

Russian diplomat says risk of confrontation with US growing

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks.

Russian news agencies quoted Ryabkov saying Moscow had been trying to warn the United States about Western military support for Ukraine.

Moscow claims the military help — which has seen Ukraine take back large tracts of occupied land — is dragging out the conflict, risking a possible direct confrontation between Russia and the West.

"We are sending signals to the Americans that their line of escalation and ever deeper involvement in this conflict is fraught with dire consequences. The risks are growing," the Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Kyiv and the West say Russia is to blame for any further escalation in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ryabkov was cited as saying that there was no dialogue between Washington and Moscow at the highest level, but that both sides "periodically exchange signals."

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Dnipro

Regional officials say four Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier on Tuesday.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said the production facilities of a "private company" had been severely damaged in the attack.

A fire broke out as a result of the missile strikes but has since been extinguished, Reznichenko said. He added that there were no casualties or injuries.

Reznichenko said the town of Nikopol, which lies further south on the Dnipro river, was also shelled.

US approves major arms sale to Finland

The US State Department says it has approved a second significant arms sale to Finland within a

month, helping Russia's Nordic neighbor strengthen its defenses.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Helsinki granted an additional €1.7 billion ($1.76 billion) to arms and other defense material procurement this year alone.

Finland also applied to join the Western military alliance NATO in a security policy U-turn together with neighboring Sweden.

The State Department said the proposed sale of missiles and related equipment would improve Finland’s air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons capabilities.

Finland plans to use the missiles with a new fleet of F-35 stealth jets it is also buying from the United States.

UK ministry sees shift in Russia's deployment tactics

The UK Ministry of Defense says it appears that Russian forces in Ukraine have largely stopped deploying as Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs).

The ministry says that the BTG concept has played a major part in Russian military doctrine for the last ten years.

It sees battalions integrated with a full range of supporting sub-units, including armor, reconnaissance and, as opposed to normal Western practice, artillery. The ministry says the goal, to allow greater flexibility, has not been realized in Ukraine.

"Several intrinsic weaknesses of the BTG concept have been exposed in the high intensity, large-scale combat of the Ukraine war so far," the ministry said.

"BTGs' relatively small allocation of combat infantry has often proved insufficient."

"Decentralised distribution of artillery has not allowed Russia to fully leverage its advantage in numbers of guns; and few BTG commanders have been empowered to flexibly exploit opportunities in the way the BTG model was designed to promote."

