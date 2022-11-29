漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
The migration story of a Turkish doctor in Berlin
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2022/11/29 15:10
Tweet
Updated : 2022-11-29 23:58 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Taiwan People’s Party candidate claims upset in Hsinchu City mayoral election
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September and October revealed
Taiwan to end outdoor mask mandate on Dec. 1
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses
Taiwan's 9-in-1 Elections: KMT wins 13 out of 21 city and county executive posts
Biggest Taiwan receipt lottery winners reported at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, with two in Kaohsiung
Migrant worker drowns on western Taiwan beach
Taiwan Elections: China gets propaganda win delivered on silver platter courtesy of DPP
Taiwan night market stall suspended for charging NT$5,200 for balloon shooting
What international media will get horribly wrong about Taiwan's local elections