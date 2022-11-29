External Bone Growth Stimulators Market | A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market and Five Forces Model [2022-2032]

The global external bone growth stimulators market is projected to experience a significant surge in demand over the forecast period. The bone growth stimulator market was worth USD 2,110 million in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% between 2022-2032.

This rise in demand can be attributed to the increasing number of fractures and musculoskeletal injuries due to vehicular accidents and sporting activities, along with the growing prevalence of osteoporosis. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and rising geriatric population are expected to further fuel the demand for external bone growth stimulation devices.

External bone growth stimulators are used to treat delayed or non-healing fractures, promote spinal fusion, help healing of long bones as well as soft tissue injuries, and reduce chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders. The use of these devices helps stimulate new bone formation by stimulating electrically or magnetically at a low frequency from outside an individual’s body, thus improving healing outcomes.

External Bone Growth Stimulators World Market – Segmentation Analysis

Market participants continue to invest in External Bone Growth Stimulators Market advancements which will increase their chances of being profitable throughout the projection period. As a result, the global External Bone Growth Stimulators Market marketplace will continue to grow due to increased consumer awareness in many areas that were not covered by the market.

By Product

Bone growth stimulation devices Ultrasonic bone growth stimulators Implanted bone growth stimulators External bone growth stimulators

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

By Application

Delayed union & nonunion bone fractures

Spinal fusion surgeries

Oral and maxillofacial surgeries

Other Applications

By End-use

Home care

Hospitals and clinics

Other End-Uses

Snapshots

The External Bone Growth Stimulators Market market report provides a study of more than 20 countries and their market players. North America held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to the presence of leading market players; strong industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors; and technological innovations in the energy and telecommunication sectors.

The report covers a regional and country-level analysis that covers South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is deeply analyzed for each region, which helps in identifying the market trends for each region, growth opportunities, and restraining factors.

