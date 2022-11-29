Chiral Separation Column Market To Grow Steadily With An Impressive CAGR Of 4.9% From 2019 to 2026: Market.US

Research Viewpoint on Chiral Separation Column Market Outlook:

Expected Growth: The Chiral Chromatography Column Market was valued at USD 83.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 123.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

A chiral column is a type of column chromatography that does not contain an achiral phase. Instead, the stationary phase has one enantiomer from a chiral compound. Because the two enantiomers of the identical analyte compounds have different affinity for the stationary phase, they exit the column at differing times. There are two types of chiral chromatography columns: empty and pre-packed. Pre-packed columns can be further divided into analytical columns and preparative columns. These columns can be used in many types of chromatography including liquid chromatography and gas chromatography

Specific manufacturing

Daicel Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Merck (Sigma-Aldrich)

YMC

Phenomenex

Restek Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Shinwa Chemical Industries

Regis Technologies

Guangzhou Research and Creativity Biotechnology

Sumika Chemical

Mitsubis

Market segmentation:

Different types of Chiral Separation Column market.

Analytical Columns

Preparative Columns

Common uses for Chiral Separation Column Market: The range of applications for which these Chiral Separation Column are used

GC

LC

SFC

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Chiral Separation Column growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

