Rice Bran Oil Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 7964.36 Mn by 2030 | CAGR 6.37%

Research Viewpoint on Rice Bran Oil Market Outlook:

Expected Growth: The Rice Bran Oil Market size was valued at USD 4572.58 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7964.36 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2023 to 2030.

Rice Bran Oil is obtained from the layers of white rice and paddy husk. Rice Bran Oil is an edible oil used in food, cosmetics and the pharmaceutical industry. Rice Bran Oil is a low-cholesterol and antioxidant oil that was preferred by most consumers. Rice Bran Oil is mild in flavor and neutral in taste. It is high in vitamin E, antioxidants, and has a rich source of vitamins. Rice Bran Oil can be used in many cooking methods, including deep-frying and stir-frying. Rice Bran Oil is good for your nervous system, as it lowers your risk of developing cancer, reduces cholesterol, improves immunity, and increases your chances of getting sick.

Specific manufacturing

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine C

Market segmentation:

Different types of Rice Bran Oil market.

Extraction

Squeezing

Common uses for Rice Bran Oil Market: The range of applications for which these Rice Bran Oil are used

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Rice Bran Oil growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

