Tia Lee’s record breaking "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series continues to leave fans holding their breath as second episode released

OTTAWA, CANADA - Media OutReach - 29 November 2022 - The second episode of global C-Pop superstar Tia Lee Yu Fen's "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series - "Stuck in Time" released to much fanfare on 15 November following the hugely successful first instalment, which captured audiences' attention worldwide and accumulated 28.16 million views upon its release on 11 November. Since then, it has neared a record breaking 100 million views.





In conjunction with the second episode, a set of stunning motion and still images were released together with a Vogue Hong Kong feature about Tia Lee Yu Fen that connects the animated video back to real life. The feature presents a determined Tia in a pink Jenny Packham princess dress running away from glamorously-dressed mannequins.



The third part of the animation series, to be released on 18 November, follows the princess travelling to a mysterious palace in a magical carriage. Things take a dramatic turn when the lights start to wane, and the palace moves further into the distance. With the carriage travelling in a never-ending circle, the princess decides to jump out as the clock hits midnight, leaving one of her shoes behind.



What future awaits the princess? More will be revealed in the remaining episodes of Tia Lee's enthralling "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series.



About Tia Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is an Asian pop singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.

