Taichung City Government promotes Flower Carpet Festival in Xinshe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau held a press conference on Monday (Nov. 28) to promote the 2022 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival, which starts Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 18 at the second nursery garden of the Council of Agriculture’s (COA) Seed Improvement and Propagation Station in Xinshe District.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said during the press conference that as there will be no parking lots at the venue this year, the city government will provide free shuttle bus services.

The Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release that the opening hours of this year’s festival are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to bureau director Han Yu-chi (韓育琪), this year’s event has an exhibition area of two hectares, with 19 types of flowers, including wax begonias, poinsettias, and sunflowers, as well as a total of 200,000 plants that form large floral art installations. In addition, a 120-meter street decorated to mimic the south of France will be created at the venue, where local farmers will display and sell produce, Han added.

There will also be performances by dancing troupes and bands as well as magic shows and musical performances at the exhibition area’s main stage during the weekends.

Chiu Chi-fang (邱啓芳), chief of Taichung Branch, COA’s Soil and Water Conservation Bureau, said the bureau has been promoting the activity of “leisurely touring farming villages” in recent years, and Taichung’s mountainous farming villages include Xinshe, Fengyuan, and Dongshih districts. He encouraged flower carpet festival visitors to also tour scenic spots in neighboring areas.

As there will be no parking lots at this year’s venue, visitors who drive can park their cars at parking lots along the Taichung MRT Green Line and then take flower carpet festival shuttle buses at Taichung MRT Songzhu Station, the Tourism and Travel Bureau said. There will be five shuttle bus routes for this year’s event: Fengyuan Train Station, Taiyuan Train Station, Songzhu Station, Dongshih (on weekends), and the venue loop route.



(CNA photo)