Die Casting Machine Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A CAGR Of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Expected Growth: The global die-casting machines market size was USD 2,664.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,864.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Casting non-ferrous metals such as copper, zinc, aluminum and magnesium with die-casting machines have been a traditional process. These machines are increasingly being used in the production of tin-based alloys. Due to its cost-effectiveness, the use of different equipment in die-casting machines has gained popularity in small to medium-sized castings. Modern die casting machines have a reputation for their excellent dimensional consistency and surface finish. The die-casting machine market is seeing a significant increase in demand for die casting machines to manufacture high-strength suspension cars.

Buhler

Toshiba Machine

Frech

UBE Machinery

Italpresse

Toyo Machinery and Metal

Colosio Srl

Birch Machinery Company

Zitai Machines

L.K. Group

Yizumi Group

Guannan Die Casting Machine

Suzhou Sanji

Wuxi Xinjiasheng

Huachen

Ningbo Dongfang

Different types of Die Casting Machine market.

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Automobile Industry

Instruments

3C Industry

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

