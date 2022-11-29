Vegetables with high pesticide residue found in Taiwan hot pot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With winter rapidly approaching, hot pot is a popular cold weather cuisine in Taiwan, but there are some vegetables that one should use with caution as they may have a higher pesticide residue.

Based on 2018 data from the Council of Agriculture's Agricultural Chemicals and Toxic Substances Research Institute, garland chrysanthemum (茼蒿) has a pesticide residue rate of 27.3%. Therefore, it is advisable to save this vegetable for last when dining at hot pot restaurants so as to not let the remaining pesticide contaminate other hot pot ingredients and one should avoid drinking the broth afterward, reported ETtoday.

Looking at the institute's "crop pesticide residue monitoring" data for all counties from 2018 to 2020, peas had the highest level of pesticide residue in 2020 at 28.4% and have been in the top five for all three years. In addition, celery had the highest pesticide residue rate in 2018 at 50%, while chilis came in first in 2019 at 22.5%.

Garlic ranked in third place in 2018 at 23.1%, followed by basil at 22.2%. Radishes ranked second in 2019 at 14.9% and had an even higher percentage the next year at 22.6%, but trailed behind celery (24.2%) and peas (28.4%) in terms of toxicity.

As for the safest vegetables, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and baby corn had a pesticide residue rate of 0% for that entire three-year period. Komatsuna, iceberg lettuce, calabash, and broccoli also had a rating of 0% for two of those years.

Nutritionist Cheng Han-yu was cited by the news site as saying that these residue measurements are taken from vegetables and fruits that still have all their skin or shells and have not been washed. Therefore, she said there is no need for the public to panic.

Cheng pointed out that the nutritional value of each vegetable and fruit is different and recommended that the public consume a variety. She said that it is important to pay attention to the labels, such as the date of production and whether they are organic.

She said the key is to properly wash fruits and vegetables rather than avoiding them entirely because of reports of pesticide residue. For example, she said that peas have a protein content that is three times that of Chinese cabbage and twice that of water spinach.

They are also rich in calcium, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, folic acid, and vitamin C. They also have 2.9 times the dietary fiber of cabbage.

Cheng recommended rinsing the peas with running water for about five to 10 minutes and finally peeling off the top and bottom of the pods and any stringy fibers. As for celery and garland chrysanthemum, she reminded the public to cut off the roots first.

For celery, Cheng suggested brushing the concave surface lightly with a small brush and rinsing it with running water for five to 10 minutes. To clean garland chrysanthemum, she recommended rinsing with running water for five to 10 minutes.

She warned that when eating out, hot pot restaurants may not always carefully clean garland chrysanthemum, and therefore, she suggested saving it for last and not drinking the broth afterward. As for vegetables that were listed as having zero pesticide residue, she said that this may just mean that the level is lower than the standard for monitoring and should still be cleaned.

Nevertheless, she stressed that relatively speaking, the vegetables listed as having zero pesticide residues should be the safer choice. She also advised that the public not be overly picky based on this data and to try to maintain a balanced, diversified diet.