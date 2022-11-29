Taiwan cuts 2022 GDP forecast to 3.06%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by a lower-than-expected 3.06% in 2022, dashing hopes for economic growth of more than 3% next year, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) had predicted growth of 3.76% in August, but Tuesday’s statement adjusted the figure downward by 0.7%, UDN reported.

The latest data meant that there was also no longer any hope for GDP growth to stay above 3% in 2023, with the DGBAS now putting forward a rate of 2.75%.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) prediction for the full year was 2.94%, an increase of 0.02% due to more expensive food prices and house rents being passed on to consumers. However, in 2023, inflation was expected to slow down to 1.86%, according to the DGBAS.