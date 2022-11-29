Taipei motorcyclist suspected of dragging dog behind motorcycle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dog owner is suspected of dragging their dog behind a moving motorcycle on Sunday (Nov. 27), which is forbidden by the Animal Protection Act, the city’s Animal Protection Office (APO) said in a press release on Monday.

The APO said it received a report on Sunday, notifying the office that a dog was seen being dragged behind a motorcycle in Datong District. A nearby car driver had provided the office dashcam video that recorded the incident, according to the release.

APO took the dog into custody and sent the animal to the hospital for evaluation. The office said it would interview the motorcycle rider as part of an investigation into the incident.

According to the dog owner, the dog's leash was tied to the throttle cable of the motorcycle by mistake, causing the vehicle to suddenly rush forward, which led to the incident, APO said. The office said it would further investigate the facts to determine whether there was any intentional animal abuse.

Article Five of the Animal Protection Act stipulates that an animal owner "must not tow the pet behind a car or motorcycle." A fine of over NT$15,000 (US$480) and under NT$75,000 will be imposed to a person who tows a pet behind a car or motorcycle, resulting in injuries to the animal, according to the act.

The act also stipulates, “A jail term or penal servitude under two years, in conjunction with a fine over NT$200,000 and under NT$2,000,000, will be imposed” to a person who has mangled limbs or caused vital organ failure or death of a pet by towing it behind a car or motorcycle.