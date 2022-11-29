Combat camps resumed to boost defense awareness for Taiwan students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Tuesday (Nov. 29) the resumption of “combat camps” for the upcoming winter break to promote all-out defense education.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the program will include 13 sessions on Feb. 7 and 8. Each camp will be open to 40 participants, with registration available starting Dec. 11.

Organizers of the camps include the Army, Navy, Air Force, Military Police, and Psychological Warfare Battalion. Those enrolled will be introduced to some of Taiwan’s armaments, such as the CM-32 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, and indigenously developed battleships, according to the Political Warfare Bureau.

Also to be featured is a course that allows students to learn about military journalism, the “intangible force” integral to national defense. Summer and winter battle camps are devised to educate youths about defense and security affairs through hands-on activities and training.

The effort to bolster Taiwan’s civil defense preparedness has also been picking up in the private sector in the face of an increasingly menacing China. Tech tycoon Robert Tsao (曹興誠) launched an initiative in September that aims to train 3 million civilian warriors and 300,000 marksmen as a force to protect against a Chinese invasion.



Combat camp participants in Taiwan. (Political Warfare Bureau photos)