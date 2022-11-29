Medical Tourism Market Global Opportunity, Growth, Share, Companies and Forecast 2022-2031

The Global Medical Tourism market shares insider information, financial details, and other critical details about the target market in the research, along with a wealth of trends, drivers, opportunities, risks, and restrictions up until 2031. The analysis offers insightful, in-depth data on the major competitors monitoring their cash flow, production network patterns, technological advancements, significant events, future plans, acquisitions and consolidations, and market perceptions. The market study for the framework has been divided into segments based on the end-user, application, and region categories.

The market for medical tourism was valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2022, and from 2022 to 2031, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.63%. Cost reductions and additional visitor benefits, such as improved healthcare, cutting-edge technologies, ground-breaking medications, sophisticated devices, superior hospitality, and individualized care, are some of the main market-driving reasons.

Medical tourism is a planned international trip to receive medical care that may or may not be available in the traveler’s home country. Medical tourists cross international borders to maintain, improve, or restore their health using economic healthcare services and procedures offered in other nations but are quite expensive.

Driving Factors and Restraints:-

The market is anticipated to grow quickly during the forecast period. The key driver of market expansion is the high cost of healthcare in the home nations. Rising demand for non-insurance-covered operations is another factor driving the sector. Compared to developed nations, high-quality medical care is more affordable in developing nations. Despite the low cost of treatments in developing nations, the quality of the procedure is not compromised because there are resources available for relatively less money. This causes an influx of people to use the healthcare systems in these nations.

The global market expansion will be fueled by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of reasonably priced, high-quality healthcare services. People who cannot afford to wait in line for care in their home country now have a way to receive it by traveling abroad, thanks to medical tourism. Thus, many patients rely on medical tourism and travel abroad to nations that offer procedures quickly to save time and prevent the worsening of their medical conditions. Additionally, several governments are emphasizing the promotion of health and wellness tourism in their nations through a variety of means. Thus, it is projected that strong government assistance will promote market expansion.

The main factor limiting market expansion is the requirement for stringent documentation and foreign travel requirements. High living and travel expenses are also significant barriers to the expansion of the medical tourism industry. High medical care expenses might occasionally be a barrier. Long wait times are required in cases of complex disorders, which would restrain market expansion.

Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation:

List Major Industry Players:–

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Asian Heart Institute

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

Barbados Fertility Centre

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Infectious Diseases Partners Pte Ltd

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Market Applications and End-user:

Global medical tourism market by treatment type:

Dental Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Analysis of Covid 19 :-

Covid-19 has a significant effect on the medical tourism industry worldwide. The market’s growth pace dramatically decreased due to the severe limitations placed on the flow of people and goods. Additionally, medical professionals’ focus shifted to controlling the COVID virus, so other cases were temporarily overshadowed. Medical tourists to destination cities sharply decreased due to the pandemic’s closure of important transportation services like airlines. Another effect was a shortage of physicians and specialists due to the period’s overcrowded healthcare system. Similarly, production challenges in the pharmaceutical industry limited market expansion.

Segmentation By Region:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa