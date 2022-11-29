Happy Haul-idays With iShopChangi This Christmas With Up To 60% Off In Deals & More

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 November 2022 - From 1 November to 31 December 2022, celebrate the year-end festivities with iShopChangi, as it rings in the new year with a plethora of exciting deals this Christmas. With sitewide deals and exclusive curated gift sets from renowned brands, it will undoubtedly be a Happy Haul-iday full of treats for travellers and non-travellers alike.





Deals for Non-Travellers Not to Be Missed



Kicking things off for non-travellers on iShopChangi are the Christmas sitewide vouchers and exclusive promotions. Not an iShopChangi shopper yet? Now's the season to join with an exclusive upsized voucher for new sign-ups. Lock in the discount codes below and cart out your favourite products at a steal!





For Non-Travellers

Christmas Sitewide Vouchers

From 12 Nov – 27 Dec 2022

Code

Description

XMAS10

10% off* with min. spend S$100, capped at S$30

XMAS15

15% off* with min. spend S$400, capped at S$120

XMAS18

18% off* with min. spend S$900, capped at S$250

12.12 Sitewide Vouchers

From 10 – 14 Dec 2022

Code

Description

1212FLASH15

15% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

1212FLASH20

20% off* with min. spend S$800, capped at S$300

Upsized New User Voucher

From 1 Nov – 31 Dec:

XMASNEW

30% off^ with no min. spend, capped at S$50

^Limited to the first 1,000 new users per month.



Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers Only)

From 1 Nov – 31 Dec 2022

Code

Description

XMASTR12

12% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$60

XMASTR15

15% off* min. spend S$600, capped at S$100

XMASTR20

20% off* min. spend S$1,000, capped at S$250

- Gift with Purchase^: Get exclusive Changi Airport Traffic Control Tower Pins with min. spend of S$300



- Purchase with Purchase^: Get exclusive Packing Cubes at S$8 with min. spend of S$80



^While stocks last



5-Day Christmas Flash Sale Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers Only)

From 1 – 5 Dec 2022

Code

Description

FLASHTR12

S$12 off* with no min. spend. Limited to 3 redemptions per user.



About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

