Taiwan reports 17,240 local COVID cases, down 5% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 29) announced 17,240 local COVID cases, an 5% decrease from the same day last week.

The center also confirmed 49 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,295,652. The 21 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,297.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,978 males, 9,255 females, and seven cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases included 23 males and 26 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 21 deaths announced on Tuesday included 12 males and nine females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 20 had a history of chronic disease, and 14 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Oct. 4 to Nov. 25 and the dates of death were from May 27 to Nov. 26.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,295,652 cases, of which 8,257,942 were local and 37,656 were imported. So far, 14,297 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.