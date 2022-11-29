Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student

Student, 24, was social media streamer, model

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/29 14:06
Suspect Chen (center) being led away after a round of questioning on Oct. 17. 

Suspect Chen (center) being led away after a round of questioning on Oct. 17.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors charged a man named Chen (陳) with homicide for allegedly strangling a Malaysian student in Taipei City last month, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The 24-year-old woman named Tsai (蔡) was studying at Ming Chuan University and worked as a model and social media streamer. On Oct. 13, Chen allegedly demanded Tsai return NT$99,999 ($3,200) he had given her earlier the same day to launch a brand, but when she refused, he suffocated her with a cushion and strangled her, according to phone conversations and camera footage tracked down by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

When he returned home to Yingge in New Taipei City, he told his relatives he wanted to end his life, the Liberty Times reported. They alerted the police who only found out about Tsai’s death when they questioned Chen about his motives for suicide.

He later changed his story, saying he had only wanted to scare Tsai, not kill her. Because of his inconsistencies and the reason for the alleged homicide, prosecutors Tuesday said they want the court to give him a heavy sentence.

Tsai was the third female student from Malaysia to be murdered in Taiwan over the past three years.
Malaysia
Malaysian student
homicide
murder case
strangulation
Shilin District Prosecutors Office
indictment

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysia's Anwar becomes prime minister, ending decades-long wait
Malaysia's Anwar becomes prime minister, ending decades-long wait
2022/11/25 09:25
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
2022/11/20 17:47
John Chacko says advertising industry can be force for good in Web3 era
John Chacko says advertising industry can be force for good in Web3 era
2022/11/18 20:49
Taiwan's NCKU, international scholars highlight higher education's role in SDG promotion
Taiwan's NCKU, international scholars highlight higher education's role in SDG promotion
2022/11/15 19:11
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
2022/10/28 18:57