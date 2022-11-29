Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors charged a man named Chen (陳) with homicide for allegedly strangling a Malaysian student in Taipei City last month, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The 24-year-old woman named Tsai (蔡) was studying at Ming Chuan University and worked as a model and social media streamer. On Oct. 13, Chen allegedly demanded Tsai return NT$99,999 ($3,200) he had given her earlier the same day to launch a brand, but when she refused, he suffocated her with a cushion and strangled her, according to phone conversations and camera footage tracked down by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

When he returned home to Yingge in New Taipei City, he told his relatives he wanted to end his life, the Liberty Times reported. They alerted the police who only found out about Tsai’s death when they questioned Chen about his motives for suicide.

He later changed his story, saying he had only wanted to scare Tsai, not kill her. Because of his inconsistencies and the reason for the alleged homicide, prosecutors Tuesday said they want the court to give him a heavy sentence.

Tsai was the third female student from Malaysia to be murdered in Taiwan over the past three years.