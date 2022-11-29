British soprano Sarah Brightman to tour Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Sarah Brightman is coming to Taiwan to perform four concerts celebrating Christmas with her fans in December.

The 62-year-old British soprano’s musical breakthrough began with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” where she was cast in the leading role of Christine Daae. In 1996, Brightman’s duet with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, "Time to Say Goodbye," topped the European charts for 14 consecutive weeks and sold over three million copies.

In addition, Brightman is also the only singer to perform twice at the Olympic Games. The first time was in Barcelona for the 1992 games and the second in 2008 in Beijing, according to the organizer Kham Art Agency.

She was also honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star this year in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Brightman had planned a concert in Taiwan, but it ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.

Now she is planning a Christmas-themed tour in Asia for the first time, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan. She opened the concert with “Ave Maria,” “Better Is One Day,” and ended it with “Time To Say Goodbye,” according to EtToday.

Her Taiwan tour will stop in Kaohsiung on Dec. 14, then head to Taichung and Taipei, and end in Pingtung County on Dec. 18. Tickets are available online.



Time to Say Goodbye. (YouTube Video)



The Phantom of the Opera. (YouTube Video)