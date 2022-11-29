International Graphite talks opening of Collie graphite pilot processing plant

Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 29 November 2022 -





International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) Phil Hearse speaks with Proactive following the official opening last week of its new graphite pilot plant processing facility – one of the first in Australia. International Graphite is the only graphite company implementing a complete mine-to-market strategy in WA by developing the Springdale Graphite Project, near Ravensthorpe on the state's south coast, to supply graphite concentrate to the Collie downstream processing operation.

