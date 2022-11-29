NineSmart won IT Solution Excellence Award of the 14th PCM Biz.IT Excellence

With Smart Access, a Cloud-Based Access Control System

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 November 2022 - NineSmart Limited is honored to announce its flagship product "Smart Access", a cloud-based access control system named "IT Solution Excellence" of PCM The 14th Biz.IT Excellence. This is the second award presented by Hong Kong major IT media that proves the outstanding performance of Smart Access since its launch in 2020.PCM is a leading professional IT magazine which has been published for three decades. The Biz.IT Excellence aims to encourage innovations and effective use of applications by enterprises to achieve business excellence."The award encouraged us to continue our investment of time and effort in R&D," said Lucas, MO Tsun-ming, COO of NineSmart. "There is a significant increase in market demand for cloud-based access control due to the COVID-19. Managers are aware of the importance of contactless and remote access control that facilitate self-serve operations. Smart Access got the attention of enterprises and new businesses, especially those with high volume of daily visitors" Lucas Mo elaborated.Smart Access is a versatile mobile app that allows corporate users to create visitor QR codes with limited access time to specific entrances; scan QR codes for quick onsite verifications, and even unlock a door remotely by a sliding button.More modules to enhance visitor experience are available, such as Smart Booking - for end-users to reserve venues by e-payment and access by QR codes; and Smart Display - install the app to tablets and show daily bookings or status of specific rooms."We aim at having a comprehensive Visitor Management System (VMS) in SaaS model with open API, giving corporate clients a flexibility to select features they need for their business environments." said Ryan, IP Chi-yung, CTO of NineSmart.The combinations of Smart Access and other modules can be used in co-working spaces, function rooms, indoor or outdoor events etc. Management can access the admin panel anytime to check facilities access and booking status, and download reports for review. Visit the webpage for more details https://ninesmart.io/it-solution-excellence-2022-ninesmart-smart-access/ Hashtag: #PCM #BizITExcellence2022 #ITSolutionExcellence #NineSmart #technine #SmartAccess #AccessControl #VMS #QRCode

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NineSmart

NineSmart ( www.ninesmart.io) is devoted to bringing IoT into use with open API, enabling organizations to control various IoT devices with different protocols through network and a single application. We offer products - Smart Access and VMS that help companies quickly adopt cloud-based QR code access control systems, streamline people flow and enable remote management of access and booking records.



Links

NineSmart https://ninesmart.io/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/technine/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/t9technine/

HSBC Business GO https://www.businessgo.hsbc.com/zh-Hant/company/technine/